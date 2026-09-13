Straitstimes.com header logo

Seeking purpose: What is a long life for?

Singapore has funded long life brilliantly. We need to help people discover what it is for.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sometimes older people scroll simply because they are bored, says the writer.

Sometimes older people scroll simply because they are bored, says the writer.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Wee Shiou Liang

We have all seen it by now: an older person absorbed in an endless feed, drifting out of the room and into the glow of a screen. We reach instinctively for the language of addiction and screen-time limits. But the phone is not the disease; it is the dressing on a wound. Ask what it is filling, and you arrive at something a geriatrician I spoke with named without hesitation: boredom - and, beneath the boredom, a loss of purpose.

He sees it daily, he told me - older patients, often weighed down by several health conditions, who no longer feel their days are there to fulfil anything. Their boredom is not the pleasant emptiness of a free afternoon; it is heavier, the sense that nothing ahead of them requires them. In later life, boredom is no trifle: research links it to depression, cognitive decline and loneliness, and it is less the absence of activity than the absence of meaning in the activity on offer. The phone is simply the most efficient way to make such time disappear.

See more on

Retirement planning

Ageing

CPF

MediShield Life

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.