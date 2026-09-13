Seeking purpose: What is a long life for?

We have all seen it by now: an older person absorbed in an endless feed, drifting out of the room and into the glow of a screen. We reach instinctively for the language of addiction and screen-time limits. But the phone is not the disease; it is the dressing on a wound. Ask what it is filling, and you arrive at something a geriatrician I spoke with named without hesitation: boredom - and, beneath the boredom, a loss of purpose.

He sees it daily, he told me - older patients, often weighed down by several health conditions, who no longer feel their days are there to fulfil anything. Their boredom is not the pleasant emptiness of a free afternoon; it is heavier, the sense that nothing ahead of them requires them. In later life, boredom is no trifle: research links it to depression, cognitive decline and loneliness, and it is less the absence of activity than the absence of meaning in the activity on offer. The phone is simply the most efficient way to make such time disappear.