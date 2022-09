At a briefing in May, Japan's Agriculture Minister quantified the illicit Chinese farming of Shine Muscat grapes - a preposterously expensive fruit engineered by Japanese breeders over 18 years.

The rights holders, he said, were losing more than US$70 million (S$98 million) a year to grape bootlegging; China, as the prime villain of viticulture, had 30 times more of the fruit under illicit cultivation than Japan's legally grown acreage.