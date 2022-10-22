Section 377A repeal: How to handle disagreements

On Oct 20, the Government introduced in Parliament two related Bills that have important legal and socio-political implications. The Penal Code (Amendment) Bill will repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men but is not actively enforced by the Government.

Section 377A is an emotive issue, with intense debates between those for and against the repeal, weighing in on not just the legal aspect, but also on questions of values. It is imperative that we adopt constructive approaches to the discussion, especially on an issue that involves sensitive matters such as religious beliefs and sexuality.