Section 377A repeal: How to handle disagreements

In discussing the repeal of Section 377A, adopt five practical approaches for a more constructive discussion on the emotive issue.

David Chan

Section 377A is an emotive issue, with intense debates between those for and against the repeal. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On Oct 20, the Government introduced in Parliament two related Bills that have important legal and socio-political implications. The Penal Code (Amendment) Bill will repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men but is not actively enforced by the Government.

Section 377A is an emotive issue, with intense debates between those for and against the repeal, weighing in on not just the legal aspect, but also on questions of values. It is imperative that we adopt constructive approaches to the discussion, especially on an issue that involves sensitive matters such as religious beliefs and sexuality. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top