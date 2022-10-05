Section 377A: A question of constitutionality

On Aug 21, 2022, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech that the Government would be repealing Section 377A of the Penal Code which criminalises sex between men. He said that repeal was the right step as societal attitudes had changed.

PM Lee also disclosed that Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Attorney-General Lucien Wong had advised the Government that there was a significant risk of the law being struck down by the courts in future as being unconstitutional on the grounds that it breaches a provision in the Constitution that provides equal protection to everyone.