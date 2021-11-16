For Subscribers
Seagulls, chameleons and the art of managing people across cultures
Successful cross-cultural team management calls for adaptation, sometimes in unusual ways like having two lunches
Here is the first lesson for managing people across cultures: Don't be a seagull.
Seagulls are those big awkward birds that fly in from out of nowhere, they squawk a lot, and then fly away leaving behind a giant mess. Anyone who has worked for an international organisation has likely encountered a seagull manager.