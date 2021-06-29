Scientists hunt for a coronavirus super shot

A so-called multivalent vaccine might protect against all Covid-19 mutations and any future pathogen from the betacoronavirus family

Sarah Neville
Creating a jab that can protect against all coronaviruses has become a central focus for some scientists but the road to a so-called multivalent vaccine is fraught with challenges.
PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
As global vaccination campaigns race to stay ahead of new Covid-19 variants, pioneering scientists have set out to ease fears of another pandemic by developing a single shot to protect against coronaviruses past, present and future.

Dr Melanie Saville, director of vaccine research and development at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, is among those leading the charge, having issued a call for the creation of a vaccine that would be broadly protective against all betacoronaviruses and potentially any new strain "that might hop from animals to humans in the future".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 29, 2021, with the headline 'Scientists hunt for a coronavirus super shot'. Subscribe
