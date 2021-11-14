For Subscribers
School's out but learning is still in
Life lessons for students and teachers when they face disruptions from epidemics, riots and the coronavirus
Much has been written lately about how the pandemic has caused disruptions in the education landscape in Singapore. Students had to adapt to home-based learning, examinations had to be cancelled or modified, and teachers had to take on the extra challenges of conducting lessons remotely amid home-life distractions.
It is not the first, and definitely will not be the last time that students and teachers have to make the best of a difficult situation.