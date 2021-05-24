For Subscribers
Schizophrenia - looking beyond the symptoms
World Schizophrenia Day today is an opportunity to raise awareness about a stigmatising and much misunderstood illness. It's time for the mental health community to pay heed to not just the patients' symptoms but also their resilience and resolve as they embark on the road to recovery.
In his book Far From The Tree: Parents, Children, And The Search For Identity, Professor Andrew Solomon draws a parallel between schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease.
He wrote that schizophrenia is "an illness not of accrual but of replacement and deletion; rather than obscuring the previously known person, this disease to some degree eliminates that person".