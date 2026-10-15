Saudi Arabia will struggle in its showdown with Houthis

The kingdom is richer and far more heavily armed, but its stakes are higher too.

Flames burning at a facility belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco south of Riyadh on Oct 3, following attacks by the Houthis.

What happens in the Middle East if one war gets stuck in a stalemate? Someone starts another war. That’s precisely what we are witnessing now, as the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is locked in an all-out confrontation with Houthi rebels in Yemen.

To all intents and purposes, this is another conflict directly connected to and dependent on the war which erupted in February, when the US and Israel attacked Iran. It is – precisely like the current Iran war – another battle for the control of critically important seaborne transportation routes.