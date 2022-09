Perhaps the most poignant moment at Mr Shinzo Abe's deeply dignified funeral came when the giant screen overhead showed him playing a soft tune on the piano, finishing with a gaze of deep sensitivity towards the audience.

Mr Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving post-war prime minister when he retired abruptly in August 2020, released the video a few months before he was assassinated. The tune, Hana wa Saku, or Flowers Will Bloom, was made to mourn those lost in the 2011 earthquake in Tohoku.