S’pore’s forward strategy: Stay open, develop local

Singapore’s economy is maturing. Our population is ageing, and our resident labour force is slowing down. It will be more difficult, therefore, to sustain the high levels of broad-based growth that we have experienced in the past.

Nevertheless, we do have several things going in our favour. We’ve established ourselves as a hub for the region and the world – a hub for business, investments, finance, talent and innovation. Our reputation as a reliable and trusted hub has been enhanced through the pandemic. In a turbulent world, we can remain a bastion of stability, openness and innovation – and we can continue to make a good living.

But the key to achieving that is that we must continue to refresh and update our economic strategies and make the most of the one resource we have – that is our people and human capital. Today, let me share my preliminary thoughts on what more we can do in this area.

Staying open

Our first imperative is to stay open and connected to the world. We are a little red dot with no natural resources and no hinterland. And staying open is the only way we can survive and thrive. This is true for Singapore, but openness is in fact the basic driver of human progress throughout the world and over long periods of history.

Unfortunately, populism and economic nationalism are now on the rise in many countries. Take the example of what happened with Brexit. It’s a very emotive issue. in the run-up to the debate on Brexit, there were claims that the UK would be economically better off leaving the European Union and many of these claims were really not founded on sound economics. Not surprisingly today, close to half of Britons feel that their daily lives are worse after Brexit, not better.

We are not immune to such populist claims in Singapore either. In recent years, we’ve seen very ugly anti-foreigner sentiment surfacing in some quarters; most times, the arguments are cleverly packaged to sound as reasonable as possible.

For example, some say we are not trying to shut Singapore off, we want to stay open in principle, but why not just get rid of more foreigners and then we can reclaim more good jobs for Singaporeans? Sounds very reasonable. And in fact, if you take a poll, a lot of people might actually say yes to such a proposal. But that thinking is fatally flawed. Getting rid of the foreigners doesn’t mean that the jobs will automatically go to Singaporeans.

On the contrary, if our policies become overly restrictive, global companies based here will simply find other places to operate in, places with larger markets or larger pools of expertise. Then we will lose all the jobs that the companies brought here. If this perception of Singapore sets in, decades of hard work to build up our hub will be wasted. Our economy will contract, incomes will decline and go down in a tailspin. We’d end up with far worse problems, and it’s Singaporeans who will ultimately pay the price.

For us to continue to thrive, we must always pursue a twin strategy: stay open and develop local. It is a double-barrel strategy.

Stay open because we want to continue to attract the best companies and top talent to Singapore, so that we can have the best teams here to do cutting-edge work, and push the frontiers of possibilities. At the same time, do everything we can to develop our people – and enable Singaporeans to excel and succeed in their chosen professions and careers.

This is why we have also been very deliberate in bringing in new investments to Singapore – make sure that these investments help to strengthen our capabilities and our people.