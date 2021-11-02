For Subscribers
S. China Sea claims: Problems with technocratic way to peace
It is unlikely that smaller Asean states would risk forgoing the protection provided by Unclos and international law in negotiations
I wish to respond to the commentary by Parag Khanna on Oct 29 in The Straits Times entitled "South China Sea claims: Technocratic way to peace?"
The author's thesis seems to be that sovereignty and maritime disputes in Asia generally, and in the South China Sea in particular, could be resolved if Asian states adopted a "technocratic peace theory" to resolve outstanding sovereignty and maritime boundary disputes.