"A crisis on top of a crisis." That is what Russia's war on Ukraine has created, said International Monetary Fund's (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva at last week's meeting of the Fund and the World Bank, in a reminder that there is never only one crisis.

Among second-order crises, the most serious is the global food crisis that is now unfolding across the world. We have already seen some of the effects of this locally, in the form of higher prices for groceries and cooked food.