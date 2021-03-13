Russia's new gambit in the Middle East

Visits by foreign ministers are not unusual; after all, travelling is what a nation's head of diplomacy is expected to do. Nonetheless, the tour which Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has just completed in the Middle East is out of the ordinary.

For it not only heralds a broader Russian global engagement, but it also offers us a tantalising glimpse into what happens when the United States plans to reduce its presence in some of the world's key regions.