Russian manoeuvres in Asia

Russia's recent joint naval exercise with Asean is part of a broader, long-term effort to remain a serious regional player. It is already South-east Asia's biggest arms supplier.

"These exercises are about peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Mr Alexander Ivanov, Russia's ambassador to Asean, said at the start of a three-day naval drill his country launched last week in Indonesian waters off Sabang, Aceh. "We're opening a new page in our strategic partnership," he added.

The significance of this first-ever Asean-Russian naval exercise should not be exaggerated. Although Russia did dispatch to Indonesia's waters one of its better vessels - the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleev - its presence was largely symbolic and the naval drill was partly "virtual".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 07, 2021, with the headline 'Russian manoeuvres in Asia'. Subscribe
