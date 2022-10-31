Russia’s elite begins to ponder a Putinless future

Once unthinkable, the president’s removal can at least be contemplated

The Economist

Those who run Russia and own assets there are losing confidence in their president Vladimir Putin. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
“What is next? Is there life after Putin? How does he go and who replaces him?” Such are the questions that weigh heavily these days on the minds of the Russian elite, its bureaucrats and businessmen, as they observe the Ukrainian army advancing, talented people fleeing Russia and the West refusing to back down in the face of President Vladimir Putin’s energy and nuclear blackmail.

“There is a lot of swearing and angry talk in Moscow restaurants and kitchens,” one member of the elite says. “Everyone has realised that Putin has blundered and is losing.”

