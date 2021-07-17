Russia in the global balance

Way back in July 1971, Dr Henry Kissinger, the national security adviser to US president Richard Nixon, travelled on a secret mission to Beijing after feigning illness during a visit to Pakistan. America's decision to play the so-called "China card" during the Cold War with the Soviet Union set the stage for transforming the US-China relationship, integrating communist China into the global economy, restructuring great power relations, and reshaping the Asian regional order.

Could a potential detente between the United States and Russia bring about something similar in world politics today?