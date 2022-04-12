It's wrong to say the West is principally responsible for the Ukraine crisis

Why is it that Professor John Mearsheimer, a distinguished American exponent of international relations, has reached such an apparently perverse conclusion about Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine?

It is a "special military operation" indeed - one whose initiation and conduct have been condemned as violating the most fundamental rules and norms. Yet he argued in an article for The Economist's By Invitation section on March 19 that "the West, and especially America, is principally responsible for the crisis which began in February 2014".