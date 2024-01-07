Rostering fairly: Do some deserve Christmas and CNY leave more than others?

A lone cashier in a food shop sang out, “Happy New Year!” to every customer she was serving on New Year’s Eve, even though it seemed that everyone but her was enjoying their free time shopping and heading to parties. Her cheerfulness made me smile, as not every employee in Singapore is that upbeat while working during the holiday season.

Many people want to take leave during festive seasons or school vacations, and bosses get flooded with leave requests. It’s tricky to decide who gets to take time off and who should continue to labour in the office.