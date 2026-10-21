Rogue Chinese AI really wants to go to the zoo
Agents don’t need evil intentions to cause chaos.
Catherine Thorbecke
I wrote before that it was only a matter of time before we saw incidents of “rogue” behaviour from Chinese AI agents. Now, we’re starting to see what that looks like. So far, they just really want to find the best way into the zoo.
That may sound far from our Terminator nightmares, but it’s the latest warning shot from a string of incidents involving computer systems behaving in ways we can’t anticipate or control.