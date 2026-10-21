A team of international researchers found AI agents running on a Tencent cloud platform going rogue in trying to find out which entrance to Chengdu Zoo do most people use.

I wrote before that it was only a matter of time before we saw incidents of “rogue” behaviour from Chinese AI agents. Now, we’re starting to see what that looks like. So far, they just really want to find the best way into the zoo.

That may sound far from our Terminator nightmares, but it’s the latest warning shot from a string of incidents involving computer systems behaving in ways we can’t anticipate or control.