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Rogue Chinese AI really wants to go to the zoo

Agents don’t need evil intentions to cause chaos.

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A team of international researchers found AI agents running on a Tencent cloud platform going rogue in trying to find out which entrance to Chengdu Zoo do most people use.

A team of international researchers found AI agents running on a Tencent cloud platform going rogue in trying to find out which entrance to Chengdu Zoo do most people use.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Catherine Thorbecke

I wrote before that it was only a matter of time before we saw incidents of “rogue” behaviour from Chinese AI agents. Now, we’re starting to see what that looks like. So far, they just really want to find the best way into the zoo.

That may sound far from our Terminator nightmares, but it’s the latest warning shot from a string of incidents involving computer systems behaving in ways we can’t anticipate or control. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.