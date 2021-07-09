Robots can make music, but can they sing?

Malcolm Jack
Many millions of dollars in research is invested in AI in the music industry.PHOTO: UNSPLASH
  • Published
    59 sec ago
(NYTIMES) For its first 30 seconds, the song Listen To Your Body Choir is a lilting pop tune, with a female voice singing over gentle piano. Then, things start to fracture, as twitchy beats and samples fuse with bizarre lyrics like "Do the cars come with push-ups?" and a robotic voice intertwines with the human sound.

The transition is meant to evoke the song's co-writer: artificial intelligence. Listen To Your Body Choir, which won this year's AI Song Contest, was produced by M.O.G.I.I.7.E.D., a California-based team of musicians, scholars and AI experts.

