Robots can make music, but can they sing?

(NYTIMES) For its first 30 seconds, the song Listen To Your Body Choir is a lilting pop tune, with a female voice singing over gentle piano. Then, things start to fracture, as twitchy beats and samples fuse with bizarre lyrics like "Do the cars come with push-ups?" and a robotic voice intertwines with the human sound.

The transition is meant to evoke the song's co-writer: artificial intelligence. Listen To Your Body Choir, which won this year's AI Song Contest, was produced by M.O.G.I.I.7.E.D., a California-based team of musicians, scholars and AI experts.