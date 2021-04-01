For Subscribers
Rivers of peace and rivers of conflict
A look at international law governing riparian states and what Asian countries can learn from Europe in managing their international watercourses
There are two kinds of rivers in the world: national and international.
An international river is one that flows through the territory of more than one country. Instead of "international river", the United Nations uses the term "international watercourse", which is broader and includes all interconnected waters, including rivers, tributaries, lakes, glaciers and underground aquifers.