Rise and fall of the World Bank's Doing Business report

Every year since 2003, many governments around the world have eagerly awaited the World Bank's report on Doing Business - formerly known as Ease of Doing Business - to see where their countries stand vis-a-vis others and how their rankings have changed.

The hugely influential report, also followed by academics, journalists and investors, purports to rank 190 countries on the business-friendliness of their regulations in 10 areas - the ease of starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts, and resolving insolvencies.