Ripples from the Evergrande crisis
The collateral damage could be considerable, and extend beyond China.
It is now widely accepted that the crisis that has engulfed Evergrande, which is weighed down by more than US$300 billion (S$406 billion) in debt, will spread beyond the Chinese property developer itself. But the question is: how far?
Will it be contained as a domestic real-estate crisis or will it be more than that? What other entities will be impacted within China and beyond its shores? What second-order effects could there be?