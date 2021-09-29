Economic Affairs

Ripples from the Evergrande crisis

The collateral damage could be considerable, and extend beyond China.

Associate Editor
The halted under-construction Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, a mixed-used development in China's Suzhou city.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    30 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is now widely accepted that the crisis that has engulfed Evergrande, which is weighed down by more than US$300 billion (S$406 billion) in debt, will spread beyond the Chinese property developer itself. But the question is: how far?

Will it be contained as a domestic real-estate crisis or will it be more than that? What other entities will be impacted within China and beyond its shores? What second-order effects could there be?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 