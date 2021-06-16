Rider training a great start, but challenges lie ahead

When it comes to road safety, training needs to be not just on the app, but on the job as well

jack Qiu
GrabFood's training initiative, requiring all new riders to undergo a two-day training programme, is a welcome move to boost delivery rider safety. Other delivery platforms need to embrace training, too, says the writer. Occupational training and saf
GrabFood's training initiative, requiring all new riders to undergo a two-day training programme, is a welcome move to boost delivery rider safety. Other delivery platforms need to embrace training, too, says the writer. Occupational training and safety are, after all, essential to all forms of modern work. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Food delivery platform GrabFood announced early this month an important move requiring all new riders to undergo a two-day training programme starting next month.

Current riders are also encouraged to take this training. All trainees, including those from other platforms, can use SkillsFuture credits, which fund between 70 per cent and 90 per cent of the fees, while for GrabFood riders, Grab will cover the remainder.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 16, 2021, with the headline 'Rider training a great start, but challenges lie ahead'. Subscribe
Topics: 