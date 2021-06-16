For Subscribers
Rider training a great start, but challenges lie ahead
When it comes to road safety, training needs to be not just on the app, but on the job as well
Food delivery platform GrabFood announced early this month an important move requiring all new riders to undergo a two-day training programme starting next month.
Current riders are also encouraged to take this training. All trainees, including those from other platforms, can use SkillsFuture credits, which fund between 70 per cent and 90 per cent of the fees, while for GrabFood riders, Grab will cover the remainder.