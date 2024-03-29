Rewilding life in your fifties: A gentle guide

Life is a journey into the unknown. Being open to small changes rekindles that sense of adventure.

Chua Mui Hoong
Senior Columnist
The writer catching up with the news from her camper van in Australia. One of her dreams is to take the camper van for a solo trip. ST PHOTO: CHUA MUI HOONG
Updated
Mar 29, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Mar 29, 2024, 05:00 AM
One morning this week, I woke up to the crisp dawn air in a camper van parked by the ocean, in a south-western corner of Western Australia, about five hours’ drive from Perth. 

We had arrived at the beach to take in the sunset and made a spur of the moment decision to stay overnight. It helped that we had a self-contained camper van with 40 litres of water in two water tanks, and a lithium battery to power our devices and the fridge. We had a portable gas stove, and kitchen supplies. We were free to camp practically anywhere we wanted. 

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

