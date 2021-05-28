Revival of revolutionary 'spirits' as China's CCP marks centenary

In the Chinese revolutionary holy land of Yan'an, in northern Shaanxi, the story of how Mao Zedong organised a birthday celebration for two dozen elderly villagers is one of the best-loved and most well-told tales.

At the former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) base of Zaoyuan, 8km west of Yan'an city, where Mao and his compatriots lived in caves carved into the mountainside, throngs of party cadres, students and tourists are taken daily to a modest hall with two round wooden tables and a few stools.