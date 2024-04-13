Retirement is a ‘coming of age’ milestone we often tiptoe around

Every individual’s life is marked by a series of “coming of age” transitions.

From the tumultuous journey of adolescence to adulthood, to the unique Singaporean male military experience, to the milestone of achieving legal independence at 21, each transition brings its own challenges and triumphs.

However, there is one “coming of age” milestone that we often tiptoe around – the quiet, inevitable approach of retirement.

Retirement isn’t just a word.

It’s a significant life event, a turning point on the same scale as graduations, weddings or having children.

In Singapore, reaching the statutory retirement age often passes unnoticed, a silent shift from an employee status to becoming a re-engaged contractor. But is it as uneventful as it seems on the surface?

In turning back the clock to the last millennium, when life expectancy was around the 70-year mark, retiring at 55 was akin to a well-earned vacation after years of hard labour.

It was a golden era of relaxation, a 15-year window to indulge in passions pushed aside due to work constraints.

Fast forward to today, where life expectancy has increased to the mid-80s, the statutory retirement age of 63 might seem a tad premature. Singapore is adapting to this new longevity landscape with the adoption of “re-engagement” practices, extending the re-employment upper age limit to 68, and soon to 70 by 2030.

But is this extended employment period enough? Does it address larger unspoken issues and challenges?

Let me elaborate.

Retirement is a major life event. As such, it is important to frame its essence accurately: an individual leaving the workforce, not just a job, a role or a position.

Associated with retirement are many intangible psychological and emotional experiences connected with leaving the workforce. These are not always apparent nor articulated.

The English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (Elsa), which is a comprehensive study that provides valuable insights into the challenges of ageing, retirement and unemployment, provides interesting observations on preparing for retirement.

The study started in 2002 and there are nine waves of completed data with a tenth wave that is currently being collected.

The Elsa study emphasises that a successful transition into retirement or overcoming unemployment requires a comprehensive approach.

This includes financial planning, health maintenance, social engagement and mental health support. The first three elements are well documented, but less has been written on the last element.