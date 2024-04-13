Retirement is a ‘coming of age’ milestone we often tiptoe around

Every individual’s life is marked by a series of “coming of age” transitions.
From the tumultuous journey of adolescence to adulthood, to the unique Singaporean male military experience, to the milestone of achieving legal independence at 21, each transition brings its own challenges and triumphs.
However, there is one “coming of age” milestone that we often tiptoe around – the quiet, inevitable approach of retirement.
Retirement isn’t just a word.
It’s a significant life event, a turning point on the same scale as graduations, weddings or having children.
In Singapore, reaching the statutory retirement age often passes unnoticed, a silent shift from an employee status to becoming a re-engaged contractor. But is it as uneventful as it seems on the surface?
In turning back the clock to the last millennium, when life expectancy was around the 70-year mark, retiring at 55 was akin to a well-earned vacation after years of hard labour.
It was a golden era of relaxation, a 15-year window to indulge in passions pushed aside due to work constraints.
Fast forward to today, where life expectancy has increased to the mid-80s, the statutory retirement age of 63 might seem a tad premature. Singapore is adapting to this new longevity landscape with the adoption of “re-engagement” practices, extending the re-employment upper age limit to 68, and soon to 70 by 2030.
But is this extended employment period enough? Does it address larger unspoken issues and challenges?
Let me elaborate.
Retirement is a major life event. As such, it is important to frame its essence accurately: an individual leaving the workforce, not just a job, a role or a position.
Associated with retirement are many intangible psychological and emotional experiences connected with leaving the workforce. These are not always apparent nor articulated.
The English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (Elsa), which is a comprehensive study that provides valuable insights into the challenges of ageing, retirement and unemployment, provides interesting observations on preparing for retirement.
The study started in 2002 and there are nine waves of completed data with a tenth wave that is currently being collected.
The Elsa study emphasises that a successful transition into retirement or overcoming unemployment requires a comprehensive approach.
This includes financial planning, health maintenance, social engagement and mental health support. The first three elements are well documented, but less has been written on the last element.
Preparing for the inevitable
Everyone is aware of the impending event of retirement.
Like growing older, retirement is a natural by-product of biological ageing. One can choose to be passive and do nothing till it occurs, or one can diligently reflect on and prepare actively for its eventual occurrence.
For many, retirement means leaving behind a career, a social network, a sense of purpose and a routine.
This can lead to feelings of being lost, boredom, loneliness, anxiety and depression – all significant mental health challenges that are seldom discussed with candour.
This can be particularly difficult for those who have careers where their personal lives have been intimately intertwined with their work.
A friend who developed close relationships with individuals he worked with for many decades in a multinational corporation had to rebuild his social network, as retirement rendered many of the work-related connections no longer as “sticky” as before.
This friend realised that he had lived in a single work community ecosystem for all of his working life.
Once he retired from the organisation, the many individuals in the organisation who would previously (and readily) have met him for a meal or drinks in the “work family” context now had “difficulty” pinning down suitable times to meet up – much to my friend’s chagrin and disappointment.
This friend likened his retirement challenge to migrating to a new country and having to make (new) friends all over again, but without the help of his previous corporate “clout”.
Loss of identity
Many people derive a sense of identity and self-worth from their work. They may feel proud of their achievements, skills and contributions. When they retire, they may feel like they have lost a significant part of themselves and their value in society. They may also struggle to answer the question “Who am I now?”
I have yet to retire, but I have been retrenched twice in my career.
While different from retirement, retrenchments carry a similar sense of displacement for the individual: from not having a job or a role that one can be identified with, to something as basic as not having a name card (digital or otherwise) to hand out when introducing oneself.
Much has been written on how one can cope to overcome this challenge of identity post-retirement. In this context, it is important to recognise that work is not the only source of one’s identity, purpose and meaning.
In fact, retirement can present one with the opportunity to redefine oneself and discover other aspects of one’s personality and potential – outside the work context.
This challenge does not just apply to those retiring from work careers. It also applies to athletes, as we have seen recently with Singapore’s Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling – retiring from his swimming career and working to chart a new path with his venture capital project, swim school and charity work – albeit in his case, with a much longer age runway, post-sports retirement.
Undoubtedly, Jo (as he is affectionately known) will be working hard to navigate the post-retirement challenge of reinventing and redefining himself. He sums it up well when he says “it’s my turn to be a normal guy”. That is also the challenge of many who retire from high-profile careers, important positions and significant roles.
No shame, no regret
In a 2014 study, it was observed that positive outcomes associated with retirement are built on three key states of well-being: financial, physical and psychological.
Perhaps the biggest challenge of retirement is facing up to its psychological effects.
In life, letting go can be hard, especially where one’s identity as a working person – in a particular place, with certain people, doing specific things – disappears quickly.
There are feelings of sadness, some grief, loneliness and disorientation. These are normal and expected, but they do not need to linger or persist.
My more senior friends who have retired successfully recommend that one needs to try out different non-work interests and activities, before one sails off to the proverbial retirement sunset.
These are pursuits that do not require full-time commitment and can therefore be experienced while one still holds a full-time job. They can include volunteering at places like a food bank or a charity and being involved with religious organisations and their various programmes.
These “trial activities” help individuals find their passion and interests outside the work environment. When they finally leave their jobs, these time commitments can be increased, as part of the retirement transition.
However, not everything that one tries will turn out to have a lasting attraction.
An old friend who spent his career in the hospitality sector had dreamt of running a bed-and-breakfast place in Scotland when he retired, to be closer to his family who lives there. He spent a summer trialling this and it helped him realise that this dream was best left unfulfilled.
‘Best before’ and ‘better after’
Retirement can be a rewarding and fulfilling phase of life, but it can also pose some psychological challenges.
To cope with them, it is important to embrace the change, find new sources of identity and meaning, and cultivate a strong social support system. By doing so, one can enjoy retirement and live a happy and healthy life.
Perhaps the key focus on retirement needs to be reframed altogether.
Thus far, in addressing the topic, the unspoken emphasis has been on “best before” (retirement age), when probably the more enlightened lens is to focus on “better after”.
This is not just a clever wordsmithing exercise. It’s much more significant.
The “best before” mindset anchors an individual’s identity on the commercial, career and work achievements that one has spent decades building – good, but transient. More candidly, it has an air of finality with limited legacy value.
In contrast, the “better after” approach offers an exciting opportunity to reimagine and reinvent ourselves.
I am still figuring out what I want to be or do, post-retirement, when the time finally comes.
Interestingly, I am beginning to fully appreciate the wisdom that my late uncle (who retired at 55) shared when I was young: “When you retire, look at the windscreen and not the rear-view mirror.”
For now, I will focus on this “better after” goal: becoming a better husband, father and grandparent.
For certain, this will continue to bring me great joy and purpose, long after my retirement.
- Jeffery Tan is the group general counsel and chief sustainability officer of Jardine Cycle & Carriage, a member of the Jardine Matheson group. He also sits on the boards of various commercial entities and non-profits.