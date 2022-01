"Girlfriends come and go but job opportunities like this don't," said a wise uncle to me at a dinner party many years ago. I was planning to resign from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to join my girlfriend in Australia, after just 21/2 years on the job.

Over some drinks and tidbits, my father had been complaining to a group of old men that I would not listen to anyone and was making this decision in haste. I was blinded by love and would live to regret it.