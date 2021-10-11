Rethinking defence planning in an age of disruption

New strategies and tools are needed at a time of increasingly complex and sophisticated threats, including fake data to deceive AI systems.

Michael Raska For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a world where geopolitical uncertainties, economic disruptions and technological innovations collide, Singapore's defence planners and organisations must prepare to meet complex security challenges.

The list of potential threats is growing and diverse - violent terrorism, disinformation and hybrid threats in the cyber domain as well as the fallout from ideological and strategic competition between global and regional powers, pandemics, climate change and mega natural disasters.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 11, 2021, with the headline 'Rethinking defence planning in an age of disruption'. Subscribe
Topics: 