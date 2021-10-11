For Subscribers
Rethinking defence planning in an age of disruption
New strategies and tools are needed at a time of increasingly complex and sophisticated threats, including fake data to deceive AI systems.
In a world where geopolitical uncertainties, economic disruptions and technological innovations collide, Singapore's defence planners and organisations must prepare to meet complex security challenges.
The list of potential threats is growing and diverse - violent terrorism, disinformation and hybrid threats in the cyber domain as well as the fallout from ideological and strategic competition between global and regional powers, pandemics, climate change and mega natural disasters.