Reporting workplace sexual harassment: Dealing with retaliation

For three in 10 victims of workplace sexual harassment who report their experiences, instead of setting them on a path to justice and recourse, it ends up triggering some form of retaliation - from perpetrators, employers and/or peers.

That was a disconcerting new finding from a study I Quit by gender advocacy group Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) released earlier this month. I Quit is a qualitative research report on the career and financial impact of workplace sexual harassment on women in Singapore.