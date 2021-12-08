Remodelling Germany: A tall order for Chancellor Scholz

The country’s unlikely three-party coalition will have to tackle reforms neglected by Dr Merkel as well as new challenges like those posed by climate change and digitalisation

Global Affairs Correspondent
Olaf Scholz will be officially elected as Germany's next chancellor on Dec 8, 2021, marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16-year leadership. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Today, Germany enters a new era as it gets a new leader after 16 years of the chancellorship of Angela Merkel. It is a watershed moment not only because the long-time captain of the ship is relinquishing the helm, but also because the new government is made up of an unprecedented coalition of three parties.

Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz's government comprises his Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats. This is the first genuine tripartite alliance to take over the reins of the federal government since 1957.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 