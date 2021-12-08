Remodelling Germany: A tall order for Chancellor Scholz

Today, Germany enters a new era as it gets a new leader after 16 years of the chancellorship of Angela Merkel. It is a watershed moment not only because the long-time captain of the ship is relinquishing the helm, but also because the new government is made up of an unprecedented coalition of three parties.

Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz's government comprises his Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats. This is the first genuine tripartite alliance to take over the reins of the federal government since 1957.