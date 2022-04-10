Remembering Ramadan in Kampong Glam

The street bazaar in the heart of Singapore's historic district is back, as Muslims fast and feast during Islam's holiest month.

Hidayah Amin
A 1967 picture of Busorrah Street, which was the site of the yearly Ramadan bazaar. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
2 hours ago
The Ramadan bazaar in Singapore is back, after two years of absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.

And back too are the crowds thronging the stalls selling festive treats in the two main bazaars in Kampong Glam and Geylang Serai.

