Reinvigorating Singapore-China ties through new areas of collaboration

Singapore and China enjoy a longstanding partnership, anchored on the strong ties between our peoples and successive generations of leaders. On Tuesday, we will welcome PRC Vice-Premier Han Zheng to Singapore for the 18th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), which is the annual apex bilateral forum between our two countries.

Vice-Premier Han is the most senior Chinese leader to visit Singapore since the outbreak of Covid-19. His visit is an opportunity for our countries to take stock of our bilateral cooperation and chart the course for building a more prosperous future for our peoples in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore and China have continued to deepen bilateral cooperation, including helping each other fight the virus early in the crisis and deepening collaborations in public health. The last two editions of the JCBC were held virtually. Vice-Premier Han’s visit to Singapore is a significant milestone, as we look to progressively resume in-person engagements. To do so, we will need a gradual and safe resumption of flights to pre-pandemic levels. We have made some progress on this front, with an increase in weekly flights between our countries in recent months. Even as we manage the effects of the ongoing pandemic in our respective societies, we must continue to work together to boost people-to-people exchanges, which will contribute to our recovery and growth.

New growth areas

Looking beyond recovery from the pandemic, we should also reinvigorate our cooperation to build a better future for our peoples. With changes taking place worldwide at an unprecedented pace, our ability to adapt and innovate how we collaborate will enable us to ride the waves of change with confidence.

Take for instance our first government-to-government project – the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP). Started in 1994, the first product manufactured in the SIP was hearing aids. This was followed by decades of innovative collaboration, as the SIP continues to reinvent itself with each industrial wave. Today, the SIP is a successful model known for its high degree of innovation.

Beyond the traditional areas of cooperation, we continue to embark on new areas of collaboration. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Xi Jinping had agreed in October 2021 to strengthen collaboration in emerging areas such as the digital economy and green economy. Since then, our officials have been working closely to advance cooperation in these new growth areas.

Digital domain and green economy

In the digital domain, the Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative has opened new possibilities in digital cooperation and policy innovation. We successfully piloted the use of electronic bills of lading with companies in Shenzhen and are working to recognise our respective digital identities to facilitate cross-border travel and payments.

The China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City is also a test bed for smart urban solutions and digital-enabled technology. In addition, the ongoing digitalisation of trade clearances between our two countries will allow for a more seamless flow of physical goods within the region.

Singapore and China’s collaboration on sustainability was ahead of its time. The Tianjin Eco-City project was launched in 2008, at a time when climate change was not yet at the forefront of the global agenda. Today, there are more than 130,000 people living and working in the eco-city, and over 23,000 registered companies. The eco-city has served as a pathfinder for both countries in different aspects of sustainable growth. As we celebrate the eco-city’s 15th anniversary next year, it is timely for us to refresh its strategies.

Beyond the eco-city, our cooperation on sustainability is gathering pace, including in promoting green finance and deepening green development cooperation.