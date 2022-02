(FINANCIAL TIMES) - When cryptocurrency prices surged last year, this created hordes of newly minted digital millionaires. Now we are seeing some real-world consequences.

This week Fidelity, the asset manager, revealed that its clients donated US$10 billion (S$13.4 billion) to its charitable arm last year, including US$331 million of crypto asset donations, mostly Bitcoin. This was a twelvefold increase on 2020.