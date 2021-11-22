For Subscribers
Power Play
Reckoning with China's maritime militia in South China Sea
The Chinese fishing vessels lingered near the Spratly Islands' Whitsun Reef for weeks in March, neatly moored together in formation in a way no typical fishing boat could afford to be.
The Philippines, which claims the disputed reef as part of its exclusive economic zone, protested against their presence and accused the vessels of being part of China's maritime militia, paid to be there to assert Beijing's claims in the South China Sea.
