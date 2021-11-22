Power Play

Reckoning with China's maritime militia in S. China Sea

China's use of grey-zone tactics involving militia fleets to assert its claim to contested territories and fishing grounds makes it harder for South-east Asian rival claimants and the Unites States to deal with &#8226;Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

US Correspondent
  • Published
    3 min ago
The Chinese fishing vessels lingered near the Spratly Islands' Whitsun Reef for weeks in March, neatly moored together in formation in a way no typical fishing boat could afford to be.

The Philippines, which claims the disputed reef as part of its exclusive economic zone, protested against their presence and accused the vessels of being part of China's maritime militia, paid to be there to assert Beijing's claims in the South China Sea.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 22, 2021, with the headline 'Reckoning with China's maritime militia in S. China Sea'. Subscribe
