Rebalancing the scales to enhance access to justice for the layman

Some questions to consider as Singapore continues to lift the barriers, including making it easier for people to represent themselves in legal proceedings.

Jaclyn Neo and Helena Whalen-Bridge
The Supreme Court in Singapore. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
41 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a recent parliamentary speech, Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) rightly highlighted the need for a "deep dive" into the continuing obstacles facing those wanting to represent themselves in family proceedings. He said this should include the need to streamline processes and additional, presumably easier and more effective, enforcement mechanisms.

In response, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong agreed that family proceedings could be challenging for some litigants in person, as they are known in legal parlance. He mentioned that efforts had been made to implement simplified divorce tracks, and to strengthen enforcement of maintenance orders, though more would continue to be done to ensure fair and just outcomes for litigants.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top