Rebalancing the scales to enhance access to justice for the layman

In a recent parliamentary speech, Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) rightly highlighted the need for a "deep dive" into the continuing obstacles facing those wanting to represent themselves in family proceedings. He said this should include the need to streamline processes and additional, presumably easier and more effective, enforcement mechanisms.

In response, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong agreed that family proceedings could be challenging for some litigants in person, as they are known in legal parlance. He mentioned that efforts had been made to implement simplified divorce tracks, and to strengthen enforcement of maintenance orders, though more would continue to be done to ensure fair and just outcomes for litigants.