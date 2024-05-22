Reading the winds in the climate of succession as PM Wong takes over

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has assumed office during a time of change and challenges – including some from beyond our borders.

Shashi Jayakumar

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has observed that the “old normal” has eroded and that the new order will take about a decade to settle. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
May 22, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 22, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore’s policymakers avoid hyperbole and would hesitate to tell the people (either in or out of an election cycle) that they are lucky to be Singaporean. Perhaps the closest has been Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s recent comments: “I would feel very disappointed that a young person was pessimistic about his opportunities in life and wished he had been born earlier. I wish I had been born later.”

It is quite apparent what is meant when one takes in the transformation of Singapore over the past 20 years. The Government has built a nation envied on the global stage by any metric.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top