Reading the winds in the climate of succession as PM Wong takes over

Singapore’s policymakers avoid hyperbole and would hesitate to tell the people (either in or out of an election cycle) that they are lucky to be Singaporean. Perhaps the closest has been Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s recent comments: “I would feel very disappointed that a young person was pessimistic about his opportunities in life and wished he had been born earlier. I wish I had been born later.”

It is quite apparent what is meant when one takes in the transformation of Singapore over the past 20 years. The Government has built a nation envied on the global stage by any metric.