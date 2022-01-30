On My Mind

Reading pandemic fiction in the time of Covid-19

Though hard to swallow, such stories can help us understand what we have gone through

Assistant Life Editor
Medics tend to Covid-19 patients at the intensive care unit of Alexandrovska hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Jan 29, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Early on in the new HBO television series Station Eleven, a doctor calls her brother to warn him about the mysterious virus tearing through her hospital. She tells him to get to their other brother's apartment and go into lockdown at once.

In a corridor, she takes off her mask and coughs. Later, she and her colleague step outside for a break, only to be confronted by a carpark flooded with sick people crying for help. You see in her eyes the moment when she realises that nobody in this hospital is going to survive the night.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top