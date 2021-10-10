For Subscribers
Reaching out to hold the moon in your hands
Opportunity always exists but the form it takes changes. What endeavour best suits this moment?
With autumn winds blowing in, the shrill buzz of summer cicadas has given way to quiet crickets trilling in the grass.
The change in seasons has also brought Japan a new leader. Taking the helm of the Liberal Democratic Party less than a fortnight ago, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to lead the ruling party into the general election called for the end of this month.
