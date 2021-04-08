For Subscribers
Ranking employees by performance doesn't always work
The ‘forced distribution’ model used by many companies is an outdated idea that should be scrapped
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - When Mr Bill Michael, the former chair of KPMG, told staff to "stop moaning" in a virtual meeting in February, one of the issues they were complaining about was the "forced distribution" model used to assess their performance.
This way of appraising people is a zombie idea. No matter how many times it proves disastrous for a company's culture or morale, it refuses to die.
