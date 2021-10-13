Radical pledges on offer as inequality dominates S. Korea election campaign

Ruling party candidate proffers a universal basic income while others propose half-priced flats for young voters

Song Jung-a and Edward White
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A universal basic income (UBI) of more than US$400 (S$542) a month is moving closer to reality for South Koreans as leading presidential candidates vow to unleash radical policies to combat worsening inequality.

The UBI - a government programme whereby the state unconditionally pays everyone a monthly sum - is viewed by some economists as a fix to entrenched poverty and by libertarians as a way to demolish bloated bureaucracies. But critics believe the policy is impractical and unaffordable.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 13, 2021, with the headline 'Radical pledges on offer as inequality dominates S. Korea election campaign'. Subscribe
