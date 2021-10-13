Radical pledges on offer as inequality dominates S. Korea election campaign

A universal basic income (UBI) of more than US$400 (S$542) a month is moving closer to reality for South Koreans as leading presidential candidates vow to unleash radical policies to combat worsening inequality.

The UBI - a government programme whereby the state unconditionally pays everyone a monthly sum - is viewed by some economists as a fix to entrenched poverty and by libertarians as a way to demolish bloated bureaucracies. But critics believe the policy is impractical and unaffordable.