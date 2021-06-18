For Subscribers
Racism a foreign policy handicap for the US
Putin's Black Lives Matter reply is the latest in pushback by others accused by America of human rights abuses
Any American who believes that the United States' race problem stops at the water's edge should disabuse themselves of the notion.
Its race problem is also an international problem in that dictators and authoritarian regimes use it as a way to point out American hypocrisy on human rights, as a means of deflecting from their horrible treatment of their own people and as a way to buck American chastisement.