Race, rights and respect: Reflections on the route to harmony

Singapore's annual Racial Harmony Day was celebrated last week, but there is much more to it beyond the sights, sounds and smells of such multiracial festivities. It sustains and reinforces Singapore's commitment to harmonious coexistence, despite differences.

Indeed, the Racial Harmony Day celebrations are well received by most. The recent 2021 CNA-IPS Survey on Race Relations involving about 2,000 Singapore residents found that four in five respondents felt the event helps preserve racial harmony.