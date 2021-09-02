Race, racism and racial privilege in Singapore
Along with society, the idea of what constitutes racial privilege has evolved over time
There is no running away from the fact that racism exists in Singapore. Several recent events have exposed this fact of life which has long been papered over by assertions - from politicians, prominent thought leaders and ordinary citizens - that racial harmony is the local social order.
Regardless of the substantive shallowness or depth of racial harmony in society, racism should be recognised as no more than irrational prejudices against immediate differences in physical traits such as skin colour rather than negative attitudes based on knowledge of cultural differences.