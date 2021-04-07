For Subscribers
Race is also a geopolitical issue
Some of the world’s most important political institutions reflect antiquated structures of power
( FINANCIAL TIMES) - White privilege, institutional racism, unconscious bias, identity politics - these terms have become the currency of political debate in the United States and Britain.
But race is not just a domestic issue. At a time when global power is shifting, arguments about racial equity are also becoming part of the geopolitical struggle.
