Quietly, Japan is on the move

Dole, probably the world's biggest name in fruit products, is as American as it gets. Founded in Oahu, Hawaii, and headquartered in California, it dominates the space it operates in. In this part of the world, though, Dole Sunshine, as it is branded, is distinctly Asian. The company is committed to making nutritious foods accessible to one billion people.

Headquartered in Singapore and representing the combined business interests of Dole Asia Food and Beverages Group and Fresh Produce Group, this vital firm is wholly owned by Itochu Corp of Japan. Last I checked, Itochu had no intentions of diluting its stake in any manner, through a share sale or otherwise.